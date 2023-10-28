Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Weibo were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Weibo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,537,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Weibo by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 213,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WB shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.52.

WB stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

