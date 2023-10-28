Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $81.68 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -314.15, a PEG ratio of 1,606.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.72.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,319 shares of company stock valued at $102,294,511 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Datadog by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

