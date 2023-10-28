Wells Fargo & Company Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $75.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $61.72 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,640,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.