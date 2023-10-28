Wells Fargo & Company Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $254.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $225.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $207.24 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.