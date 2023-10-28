Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WELL opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
