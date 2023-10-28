Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 2.3 %

WDO opened at C$7.69 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.4151762 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

