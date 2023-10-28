West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,496 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
