West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Stephens

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $420.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE WST opened at $320.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.85. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.99 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.