Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.14) per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q1 guidance at $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.64. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

