Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.