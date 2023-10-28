Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTW. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,449,000 after buying an additional 389,596 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.