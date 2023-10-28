Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Increased to $267.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.33.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.99. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

