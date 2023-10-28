Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE:WPK opened at C$37.59 on Friday. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$36.95 and a 12 month high of C$46.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. Winpak had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of C$386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Winpak will post 3.1177885 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In other news, Director Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.07 per share, with a total value of C$80,140.00. Company insiders own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

