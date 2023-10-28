WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.