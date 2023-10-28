WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,610 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

