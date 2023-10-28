Wolfspeed (WOLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Wolfspeed has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.75)-$(0.60) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -$0.75–$0.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wolfspeed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.