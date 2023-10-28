Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $119.47 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

