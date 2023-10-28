XPO (XPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 30th. Analysts expect XPO to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPO opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. XPO has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $80.42.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in XPO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in XPO by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

