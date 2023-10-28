Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $215.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

