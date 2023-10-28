Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.