Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 8,710 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

