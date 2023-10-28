Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.13 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

