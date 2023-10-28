Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 254.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,766,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 13.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NATI stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

