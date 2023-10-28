Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.42 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

