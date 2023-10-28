Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $92.38 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

