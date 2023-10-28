Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 618,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after buying an additional 318,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.