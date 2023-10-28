Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

