Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $36,060,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $4,097,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

