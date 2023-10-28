Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,069,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,027,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,484,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.