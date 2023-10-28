Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $36,202,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 486,209 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 110.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,670 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.