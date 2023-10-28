Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

RMBS stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

