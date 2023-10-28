Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.