Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,600 shares of company stock worth $42,714,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

