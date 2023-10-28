Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

