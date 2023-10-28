Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

