Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

