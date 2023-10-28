Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

