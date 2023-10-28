Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE LYB opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

