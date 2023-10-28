Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,215,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $284.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

