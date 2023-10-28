Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,914.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,789 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

