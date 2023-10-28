Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $4,724,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 979.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $105.37 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at $94,339,595.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.