Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 29.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

TREX stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

