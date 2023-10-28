Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

CF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.