Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $12,016,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

