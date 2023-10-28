Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,505,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,974,000 after buying an additional 39,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,905,000 after buying an additional 62,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

SPSC stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.58 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

