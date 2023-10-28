YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Short Interest Update

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, an increase of 124.7% from the September 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of YS Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YS. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $2,571,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,864,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $4,350,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

YS Biopharma Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YS opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.18. YS Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma ( NASDAQ:YS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YS Biopharma will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

