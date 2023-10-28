Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

