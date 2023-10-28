ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 1019807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

