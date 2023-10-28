Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
