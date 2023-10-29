4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $440.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

