6,370 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,112,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.

Nextracker Price Performance

Nextracker stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.